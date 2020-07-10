wrestling / News

Beth Phoenix Talks About Gaining Confidence In Her Body

July 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee

In a post on Twitter, Beth Phoenix spoke about not loving her body when she was younger, but gaining confidence in it later on.

She wrote: “I didn’t always love my body. I often cried because I didn’t fit in. I felt different. I couldn’t fit the mold. Then I realized, this body isn’t my curse, it’s my gift. It gave me what I always wanted. A career, family, perspective and gratitude.

