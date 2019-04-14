Beth Phoenix Says WrestleMania 35 Match Was a Full Circle Moment

– Beth Phoenix discussed her return to WrestleMania in a new interview. Phoenix, who teamed with Mickie James for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way match at this past weekend’s PPV, spoke with her local news station at My Twin Tiers about the experience. Some highlights are below:

On Bret Hart coming out with Phoenix and Natalya: “It was a full circle moment. Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart (at WrestleMania X) was the match that made me certain I was destined to become a wrestler. On the 25th Anniversary, I got to walk to the ring to the Hart Foundation music in pink and black and hi-five my hero.”

On the match: “Nothing could ever compare to that moment. It was so special and I’ll never forget it.”