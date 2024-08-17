Beth Phoenix Has Considered Opening A Wrestling School

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Beth Phoenix spoke about what’s next for her career and noted that she has considered opening a wrestling school.

She said: “Everything else, and wrestling opportunities too. I haven’t closed the door on the thought of offering maybe a wrestling school. Myself and my husband have so many years of television experience. We can teach top wrist locks and stuff, but there is a difference in teaching working for cameras and promos and creating a story that is compelling and leaves people talking about it and wanting to come back for more. The storytelling nuances of the business, I feel we have a lot to share and teach.”