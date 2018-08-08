Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Top 10 WWE Smackdown Moments. Smash Wrestling Stars Appearing at This Weekend’s Impact TV Tapings, Beth Phoenix & Xavier Woods Sing The Golden Girls Theme Song

August 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Xavier Woods New Day

– Here are Beth Phoenix & Xavier Woods, belting out the classic Golden Girls theme song. Thank you for being a friend indeed…

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…

– Smash Wrestling tweeted some promotion for this weekend‘s Impact television tapings and highlighted some of their performers who will be competing…

