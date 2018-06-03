Early Betting Favorites Revealed for Money in the Bank Matches (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)

– Cagesideseats.com has reported the early betting favorites for the Money in the Bank Ladder matches at this month’s scheduled Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. Per the rumor roundup report, Braun Strowman and Ember Moon are the early betting favorites to win their respective ladder matches.

WWE Money in the Bank 2018 is set for June 17 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network.