Latest Betting Odds For This Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing
AEW Double or Nothing happens this Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and the latest betting odds are now online. You can find them below, sent to us via BetOnline:
AEW World Championship
Swerve Strickland (c) -1500 (1/15)
Christian Cage +600 (6/1)
AEW Women’s World Championship
Timeless Toni Storm (c) -700 (1/7)
Serena Deeb +400 (4/1)
Barb Wire Steel Cage for AEW TNT Championship
Adam Copeland (c) -325 (4/13)
Malakai Black +215 (43/20)
IWGP World Heavyweight Eliminator Match
Jon Moxley -250 (2/5)
Konosuke Takeshita +170 (17/10)
AEW International Championship
Will Ospreay -1000 (1/10)
Roderick Strong (c) +550 (11/2)
AEW TBS Championship
Mercedes Mone -400 (1/4)
Willow Nightingale (c) +250 (5/2)
FTW Championship
Chris Jericho (c) -425 (4/17)
Hook +275 (11/4)
Katsuyori Shibata +1200 (12/1)
Unified AEW World Trios Championship
The Bang Bang Gang (c) -500 (1/5)
Death Triangle +300 (3/1)
Anarchy in The Arena Match
The Elite -450 (2/9)
Team AEW +275 (11/4)
Singles Match
Trent Beretta -225 (4/9)
Orange Cassidy +160 (8/5)