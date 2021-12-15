wrestling / News
Betting Odds For Tonight’s AEW Winter Is Coming
December 15, 2021 | Posted by
Winter is Coming at tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and the betting odds are online for the show. Bet Online has released betting odds for three matches on tonight’s show, as you can see below:
AEW World Championship Match
“Hangman” Adam Page (-400)
Bryan Danielson (+250)
Dynamite Diamond Ring Finals
MJF (-600)
Dante Martin (+350)
Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb
Hikaru Shida (-500)
Serena Deeb (+300)
