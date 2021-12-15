Betting Odds For Tonight’s AEW Winter Is Coming

Winter is Coming at tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and the betting odds are online for the show. Bet Online has released betting odds for three matches on tonight’s show, as you can see below:

AEW World Championship Match

“Hangman” Adam Page (-400)

Bryan Danielson (+250)

Dynamite Diamond Ring Finals

MJF (-600)

Dante Martin (+350)

Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

Hikaru Shida (-500)

Serena Deeb (+300)