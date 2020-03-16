wrestling / News
Betting Odds and Ends For Tonight’s Episode of RAW
BetOnline has sent us the following betting odds for tonight’s RAW, which includes fun things like, “who will Stone Cold stun” and more.
How Many Stunners Will Stone Cold Deliver?
1 1/1
3 2/1
2 5/2
4 6/1
5 or more 6/1
0 10/1
Who Will Stone Cold Stunner First?
Murphy 2/1
Seth Rollins 2/1
Randy Orton 3/1
Erick Rowan 5/1
Bobby Lashley 6/1
AJ Styles 8/1
Will AJ Styles Deliver a Signature Move to the Undertaker?
Yes +150 (3/2)
No -200 (1/2)
Finisher The Undertaker Delivers to AJ Styles
Chokeslam 3/2
Tombstone 7/4
Tombstone and Chokeslam 2/1
None 5/2
Finisher The Undertaker Delivers to Karl Anderson
Tombstone 2/3
Chokeslam 3/2
Tombstone and Chokeslam 3/1
None 9/2
Finisher The Undertaker Delivers to Luke Gallows
Chokeslam 2/3
Tombstone 2/1
None 3/1
Tombstone and Chokeslam 7/2
Music to Play at End of Contract Signing Segment
The Undertaker -180 (5/9)
AJ Styles +140 (7/5)
