Betting Odds Favor Kazuchika Okada Remaining in NJPW
– With the recent news of Kazuchika Okada’s current NJPW contract expiring next month as he heads toward free agency, BetOnline has released new betting lines on where the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will end up next. Currently, the betting odds actually favor Kazuchika Okada re-upping with New Japan at -125.
While there’s rumored to be heavy interest in Okada from WWE, the betting odds favor him moving to the US and signing with WWE as the least likely outcome at +200. You can see the current betting odds on Okada below:
Next Wrestling company Kazuchika Okada will sign with?
NJPW -125 (4/5)
AEW +150 (3/2)
WWE +200 (2/1)
In a little under a month, Okada is slated to face AEW’s Bryan Danielson at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18. The event will be held on January 4, 2024 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.
