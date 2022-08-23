wrestling / News
Betting Odds for AEW Dynamite Title Bouts: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley, Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm
– BetOnline has released some new betting odds for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Cleveland, Ohio. Tonight’s show will feature CM Punk facing Jon Moxley in a unification match for the AEW World Championship. Currently, Punk is the favorite to win the match at (-400). Interim champion Moxley is the betting underdog at +250.
Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa defends her AEW Women’s World Champion against Toni Storm. You can see the current betting odds below:
AEW Unified World Championship Match Winner
CM Punk -400 (1/4)
Jon Moxley +250 (5/2)
AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner
Thunder Rosa (c) -220 (5/11)
Toni Storm +150 (3/2)
Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite will be held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The event will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.
