Betting Odds For Battle Royal To Crown A WWE Women’s World Champion
At the WWE WrestleMania 40 pay-per-view event, Becky Lynch lost to Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley on the first night.
Rhea Ripley relinquished the WWE Women’s World Championship due to injury last week on Raw.
On tonight’s RAW, WWE will crown a new champion. Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, Chelsea Green, Natalya, Katana Chance, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Kayden Carter, – Candice LeRae, Shayna Baszler, Tegan Nox, Piper Niven, and Ivy Nile have been confirmed for it.
Here are the betting odds for the match winner, courtesy of BetOnline:
Liv Morgan
2/5
(-250)
Bianca Belair
5/2
(+250)
Jade Cargill
4/1
Becky Lynch
6/1
Tiffany Stratton
7/1
Asuka
8/1
Naomi
8/1
Roxanne Perez
12/1
Nia Jax
14/1
Lyra Valkyrie
18/1
Shayna Baszler
20/1
Candice LaRae
28/1
Piper Niven
28/1
Tegan Nox
28/1
Zoey Stark
28/1
Chelsea Green
40/1
Indi Hatwell
40/1
Ivy Nile
40/1
Katana Chance
40/1
Kayden Carter
40/1
Maxxine Dupri
40/1
Natalya
40/1
