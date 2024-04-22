Betting Odds For Battle Royal To Crown A WWE Women’s World Champion

At the WWE WrestleMania 40 pay-per-view event, Becky Lynch lost to Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley on the first night.

Rhea Ripley relinquished the WWE Women’s World Championship due to injury last week on Raw.

On tonight’s RAW, WWE will crown a new champion. Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, Chelsea Green, Natalya, Katana Chance, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Kayden Carter, – Candice LeRae, Shayna Baszler, Tegan Nox, Piper Niven, and Ivy Nile have been confirmed for it.

Here are the betting odds for the match winner, courtesy of BetOnline:

Liv Morgan

2/5

(-250)

Bianca Belair

5/2

(+250)

Jade Cargill

4/1

Becky Lynch

6/1

Tiffany Stratton

7/1

Asuka

8/1

Naomi

8/1

Roxanne Perez

12/1

Nia Jax

14/1

Lyra Valkyrie

18/1

Shayna Baszler

20/1

Candice LaRae

28/1

Piper Niven

28/1

Tegan Nox

28/1

Zoey Stark

28/1

Chelsea Green

40/1

Indi Hatwell

40/1

Ivy Nile

40/1

Katana Chance

40/1

Kayden Carter

40/1

Maxxine Dupri

40/1

Natalya

40/1