Betting Odds For Smackdown’s FOX Debut: Kingston vs. Lesnar, More

– The betting odds for Smackdown’s live debut on FOX this Friday are in, including odds for the WWE Championship match and more. Bet Online has the betting odds for the show, which predict a Brock Lesnar championship win as well as Kevin Owens defeating Shane McMahon to send McMahon packing from WWE television. You can see the full odds below.

The other odds feature Sasha Banks and Bayley as minor favorites to beat Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, as well as Roman Reigns being favored over Erick Rowan. There are also a bunch of odds regarding what The Rock will do when he shows. The betting odds favor Rock not announcing a future match for himself or giving the Rock Bottom, but they do lean toward The Great One delivering a People’s Elbow.

The odds are:

WWE Championship Match:

Kofi Kingston: +170 (17/10)

Brock Lesnar: -250 (2/5)

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks & Bayley:

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair: EVEN (1/1)

Sasha Banks & Bayley: -140 (5/7)

Roman Reigns vs Erick Rowan:

Roman Reigns: -200 (1/2)

Erick Rowan: +150 (3/2)

Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon:

Kevin Owens: -300 (1/3)

Shane McMahon: +200 (2/1)

Will The Rock Announce a Future Match For Himself?

Yes: +200 (2/1)

No: -300 (1/3)

Will The Rock Give Someone a Rock Bottom?

Yes: +120 (6/5)

No: -160 (5/8)

Will The Rock Give The People’s Elbow?

Yes: -200 (1/2)

No: +150 (3/2)

Will The Rock Say “Jabroni”?

Yes: +225 (9/4)

No: -350 (2/7)