Betting Odds For Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber – Shayna Baszler Heavy Favorite
BetOnline has sent us the following odds for the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV on Sunday, including odds for both chamber matches.
Women’s Elimination Chamber Winner
Shayna Baszler 1/14
Asuka 6/1
Ruby Riott 16/1
Liv Morgan 20/1
Natalya 25/1
Sarah Logan 25/1
Women’s Elimination Chamber – Most Eliminations
Shayna Baszler 1/4
Asuka 3/1
Natalya 6/1
Ruby Riott 14/1
Liv Morgan 33/1
Sarah Logan 33/1
Smackdown Tag Team Elimination Chamber Winner
The Miz & John Morrison 10/13
The Usos 9/4
The New Day 4/1
Heavy Machinery 10/1
Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode 16/1
Lucha House Party 33/1
Smackdown Tag Team Chamber – Most Eliminations
The Miz & John Morrison 5/4
The Usos 8/5
The New Day 2/1
Heavy Machinery 20/1
Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode 25/1
Lucha House Party 33/1
The Street Profits (c) vs Seth Rollins & Murphy
The Street Profits -250 (2/5)
Seth Rollins & Murphy +170 (17/10)
Braun Strowman (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro & Sami Zayn
Braun Strowman -500 (1/5)
Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro & Sami Zayn +300 (3/1)
Andrade (c) vs Humberto
Andrade -140 (5/7)
Humberto EVEN (1/1)
Aleister Black vs AJ Styles
Aleister Black -150 (2/3)
AJ Styles +110 (11/10)
