Betting Odds For Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber – Shayna Baszler Heavy Favorite

BetOnline has sent us the following odds for the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV on Sunday, including odds for both chamber matches.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Winner

Shayna Baszler 1/14

Asuka 6/1

Ruby Riott 16/1

Liv Morgan 20/1

Natalya 25/1

Sarah Logan 25/1

Women’s Elimination Chamber – Most Eliminations

Shayna Baszler 1/4

Asuka 3/1

Natalya 6/1

Ruby Riott 14/1

Liv Morgan 33/1

Sarah Logan 33/1

Smackdown Tag Team Elimination Chamber Winner

The Miz & John Morrison 10/13

The Usos 9/4

The New Day 4/1

Heavy Machinery 10/1

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode 16/1

Lucha House Party 33/1

Smackdown Tag Team Chamber – Most Eliminations

The Miz & John Morrison 5/4

The Usos 8/5

The New Day 2/1

Heavy Machinery 20/1

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode 25/1

Lucha House Party 33/1

The Street Profits (c) vs Seth Rollins & Murphy

The Street Profits -250 (2/5)

Seth Rollins & Murphy +170 (17/10)

Braun Strowman (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro & Sami Zayn

Braun Strowman -500 (1/5)

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro & Sami Zayn +300 (3/1)

Andrade (c) vs Humberto

Andrade -140 (5/7)

Humberto EVEN (1/1)

Aleister Black vs AJ Styles

Aleister Black -150 (2/3)

AJ Styles +110 (11/10)