Betting Odds For Tomorrow’s NXT Stand & Deliver

NXT will present this year’s Stand & Deliver event tomorrow morning at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The latest betting odds are now available via BetOnline:

NXT Championship Match Winner

Ilja Dragunov (c) -500 (1/5)

Tony D’Angelo +300 (3/1)

NXT Women’s Championship Match Winner

Roxanne Perez -900 (1/9)

Lyra Valkyria (c) +500 (5/1)

Singles Match Winner

Trick Williams -600 (1/6)

Carmelo Hayes +350 (7/2)

Triple Threat Match North American Championship

Oba Femi -375 (4/15)

Dijak +325 (13/4)

Josh Briggs +325 (13/4)

Tag Team Team Championship

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker -200 (1/2)

Axiom and Nathan Frazer +150 (3/2)

Singles Match Winner

Shawn Spears -350 (2/7)

Joe Gacy +225 (9/4)

Six-woman Tag Team Match

Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, and Kelani Jordan -200 (1/2)

Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, and Izzi Dame +150 (3/2)