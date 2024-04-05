wrestling / News
Betting Odds For Tomorrow’s NXT Stand & Deliver
NXT will present this year’s Stand & Deliver event tomorrow morning at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The latest betting odds are now available via BetOnline:
NXT Championship Match Winner
Ilja Dragunov (c) -500 (1/5)
Tony D’Angelo +300 (3/1)
NXT Women’s Championship Match Winner
Roxanne Perez -900 (1/9)
Lyra Valkyria (c) +500 (5/1)
Singles Match Winner
Trick Williams -600 (1/6)
Carmelo Hayes +350 (7/2)
Triple Threat Match North American Championship
Oba Femi -375 (4/15)
Dijak +325 (13/4)
Josh Briggs +325 (13/4)
Tag Team Team Championship
Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker -200 (1/2)
Axiom and Nathan Frazer +150 (3/2)
Singles Match Winner
Shawn Spears -350 (2/7)
Joe Gacy +225 (9/4)
Six-woman Tag Team Match
Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, and Kelani Jordan -200 (1/2)
Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, and Izzi Dame +150 (3/2)