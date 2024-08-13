Betting Odds For WWE Bash In Berlin

WWE holds the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, which will air on Peacock.

Here are the early betting odds for the top two matches, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER (champion) -6000 vs. Randy Orton +1500

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (champion) -6000 vs. Kevin Owens +1500