wrestling / News

Betting Odds For WWE Bash In Berlin

August 13, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Bash in Berlin Image Credit: WWE

WWE holds the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, which will air on Peacock.

Here are the early betting odds for the top two matches, courtesy of BetOnline: 

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:  GUNTHER (champion) -6000 vs. Randy Orton +1500

Undisputed WWE Championship Match:  Cody Rhodes (champion) -6000 vs. Kevin Owens +1500

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Bash in Berlin, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading