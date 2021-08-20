Betting Odds For WWE NXT Takeover 36 Favor Multiple Title Changes

WWE NXT Takeover 36 is this Sunday, and the latest betting odds are suggesting several of the brand’s titles will change hands. According to the odds, Samoa Joe is favored to defeat Karrion Kross and become the first-ever 3-time NXT champion. Meanwhile, LA Knight and WALTER are also slightly favored to lose their belts as well. Here are the numbers, given to us by BetOnline:

Karrion Kross (c) vs Samoa Joe

Karrion Kross +200 (1/2)

Samoa Joe -300 (1/3)

Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs Dakota Kai

Raquel Gonzalez -250 (2/5)

Dakota Kai +175 (7/4)

Walter (c) vs Ilja Dragunov

Walter +125 (5/4)

Ilja Dragunov -175 (4/7)

LA Knight (c) vs Cameron Grimes

LA Knight +150 (3/2)

Cameron Grimes -200 (1/2)

Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly

Adam Cole +180 (9/5)

Kyle O’Reilly -270 (10/27)