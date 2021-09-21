wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds For Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson & More AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Matches

September 21, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

BetOnline has released the betting odds for this week’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The show will feature Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson, Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black, Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho, and much more.

Here are the current betting odds for the five matches on the card, with Omega currently the favorite in his match with Danielson:

Kenny Omega (c) vs Bryan Danielson

Kenny Omega -300 (1/3)

Bryan Danielson +200 (2/1)

Dr. Britt Baker (c) vs Ruby Soho

Dr. Britt Baker -500 (1/5)

Ruby Soho +300 (3/1)

Cody Rhodes vs Malakai Black

Cody Rhodes -120 (5/6)

Malakai Black -120 (5/6)

MJF vs Brian Pillman Jr.

MJF -500 (1/5)

Brian Pillman Jr. +300 (3/1)

FTR vs Sting & Darby Allin

FTB -250 (2/5)

Sting & Darby Allin +170 (17/10)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading