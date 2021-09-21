Updated Betting Odds For Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson & More AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Matches

BetOnline has released the betting odds for this week’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The show will feature Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson, Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black, Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho, and much more.

Here are the current betting odds for the five matches on the card, with Omega currently the favorite in his match with Danielson: