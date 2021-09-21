wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson & More AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Matches
BetOnline has released the betting odds for this week’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The show will feature Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson, Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black, Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho, and much more.
Here are the current betting odds for the five matches on the card, with Omega currently the favorite in his match with Danielson:
Kenny Omega (c) vs Bryan Danielson
Kenny Omega -300 (1/3)
Bryan Danielson +200 (2/1)
Dr. Britt Baker (c) vs Ruby Soho
Dr. Britt Baker -500 (1/5)
Ruby Soho +300 (3/1)
Cody Rhodes vs Malakai Black
Cody Rhodes -120 (5/6)
Malakai Black -120 (5/6)
MJF vs Brian Pillman Jr.
MJF -500 (1/5)
Brian Pillman Jr. +300 (3/1)
FTR vs Sting & Darby Allin
FTB -250 (2/5)
Sting & Darby Allin +170 (17/10)
