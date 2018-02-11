Betting Odds on Which Match Will Main Event WrestleMania

Betting odds have been released on which match will main event WrestleMania 34. Bet Wrestling has betting odd on which match will healine the PPV, which include the one confirmed match so far (Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles) and several speculative bouts.

Currently, the much-speculated on Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match is the clear favorite. It is followed by “any women’s match” and “any match with The Undertaker.” Styles vs. Nakamura is right behind them.

The full current odds are below:

* Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns -150

* Any Women’s Match +100

* Any Match Featuring The Undertaker +100

* AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura +200

* Any Match Featuring The Rock +300

* Braun Strowman & Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon +300

* Any Match Featuring Daniel Bryan +500

* Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar +800

* Brock Lesnar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura +1500