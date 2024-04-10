wrestling / News
Betting Odds Released For NJPW Windy City Riot
April 10, 2024 | Posted by
The betting odds for matches at NJPW Windy City Riot are online. BetOnline released odds for two of the matches from this Friday’s show, as you can see below:
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match
* Tetsuya Naito: -700 (1/7)
* Jon Moxley: +400 (4/1)
Singles Match
Mustafa Ali: -400 (1/4)
Hiromu Takahashi: +250 (5/2)
