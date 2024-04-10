wrestling / News

Betting Odds Released For NJPW Windy City Riot

April 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW WIndy City Riot Image Credit: NJPW

The betting odds for matches at NJPW Windy City Riot are online. BetOnline released odds for two of the matches from this Friday’s show, as you can see below:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match
* Tetsuya Naito: -700 (1/7)
* Jon Moxley: +400 (4/1)

Singles Match
Mustafa Ali: -400 (1/4)
Hiromu Takahashi: +250 (5/2)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Windy City Riot, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading