Betting Odds Released For NJPW Windy City Riot

The betting odds for matches at NJPW Windy City Riot are online. BetOnline released odds for two of the matches from this Friday’s show, as you can see below:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

* Tetsuya Naito: -700 (1/7)

* Jon Moxley: +400 (4/1)

Singles Match

Mustafa Ali: -400 (1/4)

Hiromu Takahashi: +250 (5/2)