Betting Odds For NXT Takeover: In Your House Released

NXT Takeover: In Your House airs this weekend, and the latest betting odds are online. Bet Online sent along the following odds for the matches on the show, which takes place Sunday and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere:

* NXT Championship Fatal Five Way Match:

Karrion Kross: 1/1

Adam Cole: 11/4

Kyle O’Reily: 4/1

Johnny Gargano: 5/1

Pete Dunne: 6/1

* NXT Women’s Championship Match:

Raquel Gonzalez: -1000 (1/10)

Ember Moon: +550 (11/2)

* Six-Man Winner Take All NXT North American and Tag Team Championship Match:

Bronson Reed & MSK: -850 (2/17)

Legado del Fantasma: +450 (9/2)

* LA Knight vs Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes: -140 (5/7)

LA Knight: EVEN (1/1)

* Xia Li vs Mercedes Martinez

Xia Li: -950 (2/19)

Mercedes Martinez: +500 (5/1)