Betting Odds Released For AEW All Out Tomorrow Night

September 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out

AEW will hold their second annual All Out event tomorrow night from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, and Bet Online sent us the following odds for the matches:

Jon Moxley (c) vs MJF

Jon Moxley -250 (2/5)

MJF +170 (17/10)

Hikaru Shida (c) vs Thunder Rosa

Hikaru Shida -500 (1/5)

Thunder Rosa +300 (3/1)

Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy

Chris Jericho -120 (5/6)

Orange Cassidy -120 (5/6)

Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara

Matt Hardy -400 (1/4)

Sammy Guevara +250 (5/2)

Casino Battle Royale

Darby Allin 5/4

Lance Archer 3/2

Eddie Kingston 5/1

Brian Cage 7/1

Ricky Starks 12/1

Jake Hager 16/1

Ray Fenix 16/1

Shawn Spears 25/1

Chuck Taylor 40/1

Ortiz 40/1

Santana 40/1

Trent 40/1

Pentagon Jr 50/1

The Blade 50/1

The Butcher 50/1

Austin Gunn 80/1

Billy Gunn 80/1

Adam Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs FTR

FTR -500 (1/5)

Adam Page & Kenny Omega +300 (3/1)

The Dark Order vs Scorpio Sky & Matt Cardona & Natural Nightmares

The Dark Order -600 (1/6)

Scorpio Sky & Matt Cardona & The Natural Nightmare +350 (7/2)

The Young Bucks vs Jurassic Express

The Young Bucks -600 (1/6)

Jurassic Express +350 (7/2)

Britt Baker vs Big Swole

Britt Baker -140 (5/7)

Big Swole EVEN (1/1)

