Betting Odds Released For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW and NJPW will present their Forbidden Door event this Sunday at the United Center in Chicago, with several matches announced so far. BetOnline have sent us the following match odds:

AEW Interim World Championship Match Winner

Jon Moxley -250 (2/5)

Hiroshi Tanahashi +170 (17/10)

AEW Women’s Championship Match Winner

Thunder Rosa (c) -500 (1/5)

Toni Storm +300 (3/1)

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match Winner

Malakai Black +125 (5/4)

Miro +125 (5/4)

PAC +400 (4/1)

Tomohiro Ishii +800 (8/1)

IWGP US Championship Match Winner

Will Ospreay (c) -800 (1/8)

Orange Cassidy +400 (4/1)

IWGP/ ROH World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

FTR -150 (2/3)

Roppongi Vice +200 (2/1)

United Empire +275 (11/4)

Six-Man Tag Match Winner

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara -150 (2/3)

Shota Umino, Wheeler Yuta & Eddie Kingston +110 (11/10)