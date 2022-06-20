wrestling / News
Betting Odds Released For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
AEW and NJPW will present their Forbidden Door event this Sunday at the United Center in Chicago, with several matches announced so far. BetOnline have sent us the following match odds:
AEW Interim World Championship Match Winner
Jon Moxley -250 (2/5)
Hiroshi Tanahashi +170 (17/10)
AEW Women’s Championship Match Winner
Thunder Rosa (c) -500 (1/5)
Toni Storm +300 (3/1)
AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match Winner
Malakai Black +125 (5/4)
Miro +125 (5/4)
PAC +400 (4/1)
Tomohiro Ishii +800 (8/1)
IWGP US Championship Match Winner
Will Ospreay (c) -800 (1/8)
Orange Cassidy +400 (4/1)
IWGP/ ROH World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
FTR -150 (2/3)
Roppongi Vice +200 (2/1)
United Empire +275 (11/4)
Six-Man Tag Match Winner
Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara -150 (2/3)
Shota Umino, Wheeler Yuta & Eddie Kingston +110 (11/10)
