Betting Odds Released for Possible First Opponent for CM Punk in AEW

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar CM Punk has been rumored to be signing with AEW, and BetOnline (via WrestlingInc.com) is already taking bets on who might possibly be a potential first opponent for CM Punk if he joins AEW. Currently, it appears both Darby Allin and Daniel Bryan, who is also rumored to have signed with AEW, are both tied at +200 odds.

As noted, AEW already sold out tickets for The First Dance event for Rampage at the United Center in Punk’s home turf oc Chicago, Illinois. You can see the list of betting odds below:

* Daniel Bryan: +200

* Darby Allin: +200

* Christian Cage: +300

* Orange Cassidy: +500

* Cody Rhodes: +700

* Chris Jericho: +700

* Matt Hardy: +700

* Jungle Boy: +900

* Sting: +1000