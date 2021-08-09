Betting Odds Released On Gable Steveson To WWE After Olympic Gold Medal Win

As previously reported, Gable Steveson captured gold for the United States in stunning fashion in the 125kg men’s freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. After the victory, Steveson figures to have no shortage of options as to its next move, which could include joining WWE.

BetOnline has released its betting odds on what could be next for Steveson, with “Wrestle for Minnesota” currently the odds-on favorite ahead of “Wrestle in Official WWE Match.” Also included are Steveson doing an MMA fight or signing with an NFL team.

Gable Steveson made an appearance at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, and his brother, Bobby, is a current trainee at the WWE Performance Center.

Here’s the full list of odds on Steveson’s next move: