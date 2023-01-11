Betting Odds Released Regarding Who Might Buy WWE

The potential sale of WWE is one of the big topics of 2023, and betting odds have been revealed on who is most likely to make the buy. Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE board was done with the notion of maximizing sale potential, and Bovada has betting odds on who might by the company.

The frontrunner by the betting odds is Comcast, followed by Disney and UFC owner Endeavor. They’re followed by Amazon, Netflix, and FOX. The list goes all the way down to the longshots of Tony Khan and AEW, as you can see below:

* Comcast -140

* Disney +350

* Endeavor Group Holdings +900

* Amazon +950

* Netflix +1200

* FOX +1200

* Liberty Media +1500

* Warner Bros. Discovery +1500

* Dwayne Johnson – RedBird Capital +2000

* Sovereign Wealth Fund Of Saudi Arabia +2000

* Tony Khan – All Elite Wrestling +300