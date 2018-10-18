Betting Odds Released For WWE Evolution Battle Royal

– The betting lines on the WWE Evolution Battle Royal have been released. Sky Bet has the odds, which have Asuka as the favorite at 4/1. Ember Moon, Naomi and Ruby Riott all come in tied for second with 9/2 odds.

You can see the list below. The PPV takes place on October 28th and will air live on WWE Network.

Asuka – 4/1

Ember Moon – 9/2

Naomi – 9/2

Ruby Riott – 9/2

Brie Bella – 6/1

Nia Jax – 6/1

Bayley – 10/1

Sasha Banks – 10/1

Nikki Cross – 12/1