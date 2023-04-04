Betting Odds Reveal Favorites to be WWE Champion at the End of 2023

– BetOnline has now revealed betting odds on who will be the main WWE Champions by the end of 2023. Currently, now that he’s gotten past Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, the odds are favoring Roman Reigns to remain Universal or WWE Champion at the end of 2023.

There are also odds on who will be Raw or SmackDown Women’s Champion at the end of the year. You can see the newly revealed betting odds below:

To be Universal or WWE Champ at the end of 2023

Roman Reigns 20/23 (-115)

Cody Rhodes 2/1 (+200)

The Rock 2/1 (+200)

Seth Rollins 3/1 (+300)

Bray Wyatt 5/1 (+500)

Brock Lesnar 5/1 (+500)

Drew McIntyre 5/1 (+500)

Gunther 5/1 (+500)

Kevin Owens 5/1 (+500)

Sami Zayn 6/1 (+600)

Austin Theory 10/1 (+1000)

Braun Strowman 10/1 (+1000)

Matt Riddle 10/1 (+1000)

AJ Styles 20/1 (+2000)

Finn Balor 20/1 (+2000)

Karrion Kross 20/1 (+2000)

Sheamus 20/1 (+2000)

Bron Breakker 50/1 (+5000)

Damian Priest 50/1 (+5000)

Johnny Gargano 50/1 (+5000)

Kofi Kingston 50/1(+5000)

Montez Ford 50/1 (+5000)

Randy Orton 50/1 (+5000)

Ricochet 50/1 (+5000)

Butch 100/1 (+10000)

Edge 100/1 (+10000)

Rey Mysterio 100/1 (+10000)

Santos Escobar 100/1 (+10000)

Solo Sikoa 100/1 (+10000)

To be RAW/SmackDown Women’s Champ at end of 2023

Rhea Ripley 5/6 (-120)

Bianca Belair 20/23 (-115)

Charlotte Flair 3/2 (+150)

Becky Lynch 2/1 (+200)

Ronda Rousey 2/1 (+200)

Bayley 3/1 (+300)

Raquel Rodriguez 4/1 (+400)

Alexa Bliss 8/1 (+800)

Asuka 9/1 (+900)

Shayna Baszler 9/1 (+900)

Liv Morgan 10/1 (+1000)

Roxanne Perez 20/1 (+2000)

Cora Jade 33/1 (+3300)

Zoey Stark 50/1 (+5000)