wrestling / News
WWE News: Betting Odds For Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley, Top 3 Moments From WWE TV, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
July 21, 2018 | Posted by
– Sky Bet has released betting odds for the #1 contenders match between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley from this Monday’s RAW. The winner will fight Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at Summerslam.
Roman Reigns – 4/7 (fav)
Bobby Lashley – 5/4
– WWE has posted a video of the Top 3 moments from this week’s WWE TV:
These are our Top 3 moments of the week from #RAW and #SDLive. Agree or disagree? pic.twitter.com/ldIeBgIFrO
— WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2018
– NXT wrestler Fabian Aichner is 28 years old today.