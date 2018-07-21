WWE News: Betting Odds For Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley, Top 3 Moments From WWE TV, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Sky Bet has released betting odds for the #1 contenders match between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley from this Monday’s RAW. The winner will fight Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at Summerslam.

Roman Reigns – 4/7 (fav)

Bobby Lashley – 5/4

– WWE has posted a video of the Top 3 moments from this week’s WWE TV:

These are our Top 3 moments of the week from #RAW and #SDLive. Agree or disagree? pic.twitter.com/ldIeBgIFrO — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2018

– NXT wrestler Fabian Aichner is 28 years old today.