Updated Betting Odds For Saturday Night’s Main Event
The latest Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place this weekend, and updated betting odds are online. Bet Online sent along the following odds for the show, which takes place Saturday night on NBC:
World Heavyweight Championship Match
Gunther: -4000 (1/40)
Jey Uso: +900 (9/1)
Women’s World Championship Match
Rhea Ripley: -7500 (1/75)
Nia Jax: +1400 (14/1)
Intercontinental Championship Match
Bron Breakker: -1000 (1/10)
Sheamus: +550 (11/2)
Singles Match
Jacob Fatu: -5000 (1/50)
Braun Strowman: +1200 (12/1)
