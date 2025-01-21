wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds For Saturday Night’s Main Event

January 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Updated WWE Saturday Night's Main Event card 1-25-25

The latest Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place this weekend, and updated betting odds are online. Bet Online sent along the following odds for the show, which takes place Saturday night on NBC:

World Heavyweight Championship Match
Gunther: -4000 (1/40)
Jey Uso: +900 (9/1)

Women’s World Championship Match
Rhea Ripley: -7500 (1/75)
Nia Jax: +1400 (14/1)

Intercontinental Championship Match
Bron Breakker: -1000 (1/10)
Sheamus: +550 (11/2)

Singles Match
Jacob Fatu: -5000 (1/50)
Braun Strowman: +1200 (12/1)

