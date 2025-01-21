Updated Betting Odds For Saturday Night’s Main Event

The latest Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place this weekend, and updated betting odds are online. Bet Online sent along the following odds for the show, which takes place Saturday night on NBC:

World Heavyweight Championship Match

Gunther: -4000 (1/40)

Jey Uso: +900 (9/1)

Women’s World Championship Match

Rhea Ripley: -7500 (1/75)

Nia Jax: +1400 (14/1)

Intercontinental Championship Match

Bron Breakker: -1000 (1/10)

Sheamus: +550 (11/2)

Singles Match

Jacob Fatu: -5000 (1/50)

Braun Strowman: +1200 (12/1)