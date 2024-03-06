Betting Odds For This Weekend’s TNA Sacrifice

TNA Wrestling will present their latest TNA+ special, Sacrifice, this Friday in Windsor, Ontario. You can find the latest betting odds below, via BetOnline:

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner

Moose (c) -1000 (1/10)

Eric Young +500 (5/1)

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match Winner

Jordynne Grace (c) -10000 (1/100)

Tasha Steelz +900 (9/1)

Xia Brookside +1600 (16/1)

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

The System -140 (5/7)

ABC (c) +100 (1/1)

Singles Match Winner

Nic Nemeth -5000 (1/50)

Steve Maclin +900 (9/1)

Singles Match Winner

Alex Hammerstone -600 (1/6)

Josh Alexander +350 (7/2)

6-Man Tag Team Match Winner

Time Machine -150 (2/3)

Mustafa Ali & The Good Hands +110 (11/10)