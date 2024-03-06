wrestling / News
Betting Odds For This Weekend’s TNA Sacrifice
TNA Wrestling will present their latest TNA+ special, Sacrifice, this Friday in Windsor, Ontario. You can find the latest betting odds below, via BetOnline:
TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner
Moose (c) -1000 (1/10)
Eric Young +500 (5/1)
TNA Knockouts World Championship Match Winner
Jordynne Grace (c) -10000 (1/100)
Tasha Steelz +900 (9/1)
Xia Brookside +1600 (16/1)
TNA World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The System -140 (5/7)
ABC (c) +100 (1/1)
Singles Match Winner
Nic Nemeth -5000 (1/50)
Steve Maclin +900 (9/1)
Singles Match Winner
Alex Hammerstone -600 (1/6)
Josh Alexander +350 (7/2)
6-Man Tag Team Match Winner
Time Machine -150 (2/3)
Mustafa Ali & The Good Hands +110 (11/10)