wrestling / News
Betting Odds For World Title Match at WWE Clash In Paris
August 12, 2025 | Posted by
Betting odds have been released for the World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Clash In Paris. Bet Online has released the initial odds for Seth Rollins’ title defense at the PPV, which has the champion as the favorite currently.
The odds for the match are as follows:
Seth Rollins: -800 (1/8)
CM Punk: +400 (4/1)
Jey Uso: +425 (17/4)
LA Knight: +700 (7/1)
Clash in Paris takes place on August 31st and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reveals Incident at WWE SummerSlam, Was Told There Were No Seats for Him After Being Invited
- Danhausen Rebuffed In Attempt To Hire APA To Take Out The Gunns
- More Backstage Details On Jelly Roll Taking The Loss at WWE Summerslam
- Bully Ray On Backstage Comments Abyss Made To Him and Paul Heyman at Summerslam