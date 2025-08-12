wrestling / News

Betting Odds For World Title Match at WWE Clash In Paris

August 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Clash In Paris WT Image Credit: WWE

Betting odds have been released for the World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Clash In Paris. Bet Online has released the initial odds for Seth Rollins’ title defense at the PPV, which has the champion as the favorite currently.

The odds for the match are as follows:

Seth Rollins: -800 (1/8)
CM Punk: +400 (4/1)
Jey Uso: +425 (17/4)
LA Knight: +700 (7/1)

Clash in Paris takes place on August 31st and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.

