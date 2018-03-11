Updated Betting Odds See Some Shifts for Tonight’s Fastlane

– It appears the betting lines have shifted for tonight’s WWE Fastlane 2018 event, per BetWrestling.com. It doesn’t appear any of the favorites have changed for the card. However, it does appear that the odds have shifted heavily in favor of the betting favorites.

AJ Styles is now the -2600 favorite to win the 6-Pack Challenge match for the WWE world title. Previously, he was -800. Also, Charlotte has moved up from -1000 to -2300 in her title match against Ruby Riott set for tonight.

Additionally, Bobby Roode has gone up to the -300 as the favorited winner for End of Broadcast Ruling, in the event of the match being restarted and the initial decision being changed. You can check out the updated betting odds below.

WWE Championship 6 Pack Challenge

AJ Styles(c) -2600 vs

John Cena +650 vs

Sami Zayn +1700 vs

Kevin Owens +1700 vs

Baron Corbin +3300 vs

Dolph Ziggler +3800

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair(c) -2300 vs Ruby Riott +1100

United States Championship

Bobby Roode(c) -230 vs Randy Orton +170 (Initial Ruling)

Bobby Roode(c) -300 vs Randy Orton +220 (End of Broadcast Ruling)

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos(c) -260 vs The New Day +160

Shinsuke Nakamura -3600 vs Rusev +1400

Becky Lynch & Naomi -180 vs Natalya & Carmella +140