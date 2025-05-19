wrestling / News

Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event This Weekend

May 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 5-24-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will hold the latest edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend and the latest betting odds are now available. You can find them below, via BetOnline:

World Heavyweight Championship Match

Jey Uso (c) -3000 (1/30)

Logan Paul +900 (9/1)

Note: Odds indicate a 96.8% likelihood of Uso winning the match.

Singles Match

John Cena (c) -5000 (1/50)

R-Truth +900 (9/1)

Note: Odds indicate a 98% likelihood of Cena winning the match.

Steel Cage Match

Drew McIntyre +170 (17/10)

Damian Priest -250 (2/5)

Note: Odds indicate a 71.4% likelihood of Priest winning the match.

Tag Team Match

Seth Rollins & Bron Breaker -1000 (1/10)

CM Punk & Sami Zayn +550 (11/2)

Note: Odds indicate a 90.9% likelihood of Rollins & Breaker winning the match.

