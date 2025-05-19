wrestling / News
Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event This Weekend
WWE will hold the latest edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend and the latest betting odds are now available. You can find them below, via BetOnline:
World Heavyweight Championship Match
Jey Uso (c) -3000 (1/30)
Logan Paul +900 (9/1)
Note: Odds indicate a 96.8% likelihood of Uso winning the match.
Singles Match
John Cena (c) -5000 (1/50)
R-Truth +900 (9/1)
Note: Odds indicate a 98% likelihood of Cena winning the match.
Steel Cage Match
Drew McIntyre +170 (17/10)
Damian Priest -250 (2/5)
Note: Odds indicate a 71.4% likelihood of Priest winning the match.
Tag Team Match
Seth Rollins & Bron Breaker -1000 (1/10)
CM Punk & Sami Zayn +550 (11/2)
Note: Odds indicate a 90.9% likelihood of Rollins & Breaker winning the match.
