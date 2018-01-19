Betting Site Spokesperson Claims to Have Information on Daniel Bryan’s WWE Return

– Recently there has been a lot of movement on Daniel Bryan becoming a betting favorite to win the Royal Rumble. George Elek, the spokesperson for Oddschecker, commented on the situation, stating the following…

“Fan favourite Daniel Bryan has seen a plethora of attention, despite apparently not being medically clear to compete. There may be something in this story, however, with our sources claiming that the storyline between Bryan and Shane O Mac coming to fruition and resulting in a fairy-tale return win, for the constantly over superstar.”