Beyond Americanrana 2023: Perfect Day Full Results 08.13.2023: Alec Price vs. Matt Tremont Title Headliner Match, More

The Beyond Americanrana 2023: Perfect Day show was hosted by Beyond Wrestling on August 13 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights from the event below.

* Tracy Williams defeated Rex Lawless

* Wrestling Open Championship Match: Ichiban defeated Ortiz

* Richard Holliday defeated Brad Hollister

* TJ Crawford defeated Dan Barry and Dezmond Cole and Ryan Clancy

* Matt Makowski defeated Marcus Mathers

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championships Match: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated Aaron Rourke & B3CCA

* 44OH! (Atticus Cogar, Bobby Beverly & Eric Ryan) defeated The Calling (AKIRA, Delirious & Rickey Shane Page)

* “Real” IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship No DQ Match: Krule defeated Sawyer Wreck

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Alec Price defeated Matt Tremont

I’m a great wedding guest please invite me to more #Americanrana pic.twitter.com/Sm9YAHM2Bm

Defense #13 may have been our toughest test as a Tag Team yet.

B3cca and Aaron pushed us to our absolute LIMITS, but we still came out on top.

Time to keep proving why we're the best Tag Team in all of Independent Wrestling!#AndStill#ForeverChamps#Americanrana pic.twitter.com/7fr3pENZFp

— 💫 Miracle Generation 💫 (@RealMiracleGen) August 14, 2023