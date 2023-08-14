wrestling / News

Beyond Americanrana 2023: Perfect Day Full Results 08.13.2023: Alec Price vs. Matt Tremont Title Headliner Match, More

August 14, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Beyond Wrestling

The Beyond Americanrana 2023: Perfect Day show was hosted by Beyond Wrestling on August 13 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights from the event below.

* Tracy Williams defeated Rex Lawless

* Wrestling Open Championship Match: Ichiban defeated Ortiz

* Richard Holliday defeated Brad Hollister

* TJ Crawford defeated Dan Barry and Dezmond Cole and Ryan Clancy

* Matt Makowski defeated Marcus Mathers

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championships Match: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated Aaron Rourke & B3CCA

* 44OH! (Atticus Cogar, Bobby Beverly & Eric Ryan) defeated The Calling (AKIRA, Delirious & Rickey Shane Page)

* “Real” IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship No DQ Match: Krule defeated Sawyer Wreck

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Alec Price defeated Matt Tremont

