Beyond Mills Of The Gods Full Results 05.28.2023: Dan Barry vs. Alex Shelley Headliner, More

The Mills Of The Gods show was hosted by Beyond Wrestling on May 28 in Lowell, MA. You can find the complete results (per Fightful) and some highlights below.

* Brad Hollister defeated Dirty Dango

* Ryan Clancy defeated Tristen Thai

* Ted Goodz defeated Love Doug

* Ichiban defeated Nolo Kitano

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championships: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated Brick City (Julio Cruz & Victor Chase) and The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) and Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)

* The Church Of Greatness (Anastasia Morningstar & Tyree Taylor) (w/ Brother Greatness) defeated AVD (AKIRA & Masha Slamovich)

* Alex Coughlin defeated Alec Price

* Megan Bayne defeated B3CCA

* Alex Shelley defeated Dan Barry