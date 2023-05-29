wrestling / News
Beyond Mills Of The Gods Full Results 05.28.2023: Dan Barry vs. Alex Shelley Headliner, More
The Mills Of The Gods show was hosted by Beyond Wrestling on May 28 in Lowell, MA. You can find the complete results (per Fightful) and some highlights below.
* Brad Hollister defeated Dirty Dango
* Ryan Clancy defeated Tristen Thai
* Ted Goodz defeated Love Doug
* Ichiban defeated Nolo Kitano
* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championships: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated Brick City (Julio Cruz & Victor Chase) and The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) and Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)
* The Church Of Greatness (Anastasia Morningstar & Tyree Taylor) (w/ Brother Greatness) defeated AVD (AKIRA & Masha Slamovich)
* Alex Coughlin defeated Alec Price
* Megan Bayne defeated B3CCA
* Alex Shelley defeated Dan Barry
JEEZUS!! #MillsoftheGods pic.twitter.com/euNzz64BKI
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) May 28, 2023
Yeesh!!!! – @themeganbayne #MillsOfTheGods pic.twitter.com/qlcfn7TEdc
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) May 29, 2023
This was awesome #MillsOfTheGods pic.twitter.com/NIkQ71ckWM
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) May 28, 2023
This match had everything you could want! Technical mat wrestling, high spots, hard hitting strong style. A complete package match!!! Straight FIYAH 🔥🔥🔥!!!
👏👏👏👏@ThePrizeCityOG vs @AlexCoughlin93 @beyondwrestling #MillsOfTheGods pic.twitter.com/zW5WG8BfPE
— Zachory Léveillée (@APlusZach434) May 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- MJF On Not Going On Last At AEW Double Or Nothing, Says He’s Hurt, Talks Potentially Wresting at Forbidden Door
- WWE Roster Back in US After Saudi Arabia Trip, Triple H & Other Executives Flew Commercial
- Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Let Him & Shawn Michaels Decide Who Would Win Their WrestleMania 21 Match
- Updated Air Dates & Synopses for First Four Episodes of Dark Side of the Ring S4