wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Neteotoquiliztli Results 10.13.23: Alec Price Defends IWTV World Title, More
October 15, 2023 | Posted by
Beyond Wrestling’s latest event was Neteotoquiliztli, and the results from Friday’s show are online. You can see the full results from the Worcester, Massachusetts show below, courtesy of PWInsider:
* IWTV Tag Team Championship Match: Miracle Generation def. Fresh Air
* Matt Makowski def. Ryan Clancy
* Love Doug def. JGeorge
* Big Business def. Wasted Youth
* No DQ Match:Kennedi Copeland def. Jeff Cannonball
* Church of Greatness def. La Fiesta
* Ichiban def. 1 Called Manders
* The Bakabella Boys def. Waves & Curls
* IWTV World Championship Match: Alec Price (c) def. Brian Milonas