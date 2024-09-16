wrestling / News
Beyond Stone’s Throw Results 9.14.24: Allie Katch In Action, More
Beyond Wrestling held its Stone’s Throw show on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, via Cagematch.net:
* 50 Cal & Bobby Orlando def. Davienne & Paris Van Dale
* Brad Hollister def. Jake Gray
* Allie Katch def. Armani Kayos
* Bryce Donovan def. SLADE
* Ryan Clancy def. Tate Mayfairs by DQ
* Drew Gulak def. Tyree Taylor
* Dezmond Cole def. Anthony Greene
That match was awesome. Definitely one of my favorites on the year. Dez and @alternative_ag killed it #BeyondWrestling pic.twitter.com/WtI6T8QcmI
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) September 15, 2024
@beyondwrestling stones throw pt.1 📸 pic.twitter.com/WoZAMcaIhj
— evan harn (@ejharn17) September 15, 2024
@TheBobbyOrlando @beyondwrestling pic.twitter.com/Z17pCvFohO
— Cody Brooks (@C_Brooks329) September 15, 2024
