Beyond Stone’s Throw Results 9.14.24: Allie Katch In Action, More

Beyond Wrestling held its Stone’s Throw show on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, via Cagematch.net:

* 50 Cal & Bobby Orlando def. Davienne & Paris Van Dale

* Brad Hollister def. Jake Gray

* Allie Katch def. Armani Kayos

* Bryce Donovan def. SLADE

* Ryan Clancy def. Tate Mayfairs by DQ

* Drew Gulak def. Tyree Taylor

* Dezmond Cole def. Anthony Greene