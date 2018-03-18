Beyond Wrestling 3.18.18 Results – Tracy Williams vs. Colt Cabana, More

– Beyond Wrestling held their latest show in East Greenwich, Rhode Island on Sunday, headlined by Tracy Williams vs. Colt Cabana. The results are below, per PWInsider:

Match 1: Janelope (Joey Janela & Penelope Ford) vs LAX (Santana & Ortiz)

Penelope and Ortiz open it up with some good back and forth. Ortiz says he’s unwilling to hit Penelope too hard. Janelope starts to double team until the more fearless Santana tags in. EYFBO double team Janela for a bit until Ford cleans house. Janela gets dumped and Ortiz almost gets the pin off a senton/legdrop combo. Janelope with a Doomsday Device. EYFBO hits their blockbuster on Janela but Dan Barry pulls the ref out of the ring. Penelope rolls up and bridges Santana for the pin before Ortiz can make the save. This was a fun opener, a little soppy in spots but not too crazy to kill the crowd. I liked the interjection of Barry into the story.

Winners: Janelope

Match 2: Josh Briggs vs David Starr

David Starr gets on the mic and says the Ace has returned (Janela is the current Ace of Beyond Wrestling) and deserves some mic time. He says Janela’s victory over him is invalid due to an arm on the rope. He turns his attention to Briggs, referring to him as “Discount Dijak”. Briggs blasts him with a big boot to answer that.

Starr fights back and DDT’s Briggs to the apron. Starr keeps Briggs on the outside, hitting a series of dives and eventually throws him out of the building. He gets the ref to start the count as Briggs makes the run back inside. Back in the ring, Starr keeps the pressure on until Briggs reverse with a huge top rope chokeslam. Briggs hits another chokeslam into a lumbar check but Starr gets his feet on the ropes. While Briggs argues with the ref, Starr hits a bridging German suplex and gets the pin.

Winner: David Starr

Match 3: Amityville Project (Dan Barry, Ryan Galeone & Rex Lawless) vs Ace Austin, “Hot Fiya” Myron Reed & “The Fresh Prince of Mid-Air” Trey Miguel.

Dan Barry says EYFBO isn’t the best team in Beyond. Janelope is next. Also, that he has no idea who his opponents are.

The match starts with some chain wrestling between Barry & Miguel. After getting tossed to the corner, Barry decides he wants nothing more to do with this. Most of this match highlights the speed and quickness of Amityville’s opponents, as they reverse a lot of power-based offense. After a series of dives, Miguel almost takes out Lawless with a top-rope knee strike. Austin with a near fall on Galeone after a springboard famouser. Amityville is doing a good job breaking up all these near falls and not doing much else. Amityville finally takes control and triples teams Miguel for the pin. This was a good showcase for Amityville’s mostly unknown opponents, who received a “Please Come Back” chant from the crowd. Amityville spent most of the match on the defensive, so this didn’t do as much to solidify their standing as the new predators in the tag team division.

Winners: Amityville Project

Match 4: Orange Cassidy vs Shockwave the Robot

Announcer Rich Palladino says that in this match, no one is safe. This alludes to Cassidy’s previous matches which led to the death of several cameramen and referees. Obviously, this is a comedy match.

Cassidy breaks his hands on Shockwave’s chest in the opening moment. 3 Swamp Monsters arrive to help out. Shockwave takes them all out via choke. It then puts the choke on Cassidy but doesn’t break the hold on the ref’s five count. Ring the bell! Shockwave chases the ref out of the building.

Winner (by DQ): Orange Cassidy.

Match 5: Beaver Boys (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs Matt Tremont & Nick Gage

The crowd is hot for Gage. Tremont challenges the Boys to a hardcore match. Silver says no, it’s gonna be an old fashion tag match…much to the crowd’s dismay. Surprisingly, the first time team of Tremont and Gage outwrestle the Beaver Boys for the first few minutes. Reynolds blasts them both with a chair and announces it WILL be hardcore. Silver dons a tack-laden kick pad and lays out both Gage & Tremont. Reynolds locks Gage in the bathroom and the double-teaming begins. Gage gets out of the bathroom and tags in (for some reason?), cleaning house. He brings a table in. It gets crazy, with both teams slamming around a pile of chairs. Reynolds gets put through the table. Silver is pinned after a Gage chokebreaker and a Tremont DVD to the chairs. This was just crazy enough without getting too gross.

Gage & Tremont say they are now a permanent team & this is their year to take over Beyond. I am curious to see how this tag fares in the long-haul of non-hardcore situations but this was a good introduction.

Winners: Nick Gage & Matt Tremont

Match 6: Jordynne Grace vs Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Grace outmuscles Friedman to start but he gets some cheap shots in to take control. Grace holds her own with a toss from the top and a spine buster, getting a near fall off a Vader Bomb. Max makes a lot of effort to humiliate Jordynne throughout, allowing Grace to get some powerful counters in. Friedman catches Grace with a hangman’s piledriver and submits her with a armbar. He keeps it on, bringing out Grace’s boyfriend (and former Powerbomb champion) Jonathan Gresham to make the save.

Winner: Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Match 7: Jonathan Gresham vs Wheeler Yuta.

The former Powerbomb TV champion vs the winner of Beyond’s latest Tournament for Tomorrow. This starts with several extended technical sequences, trading hold for hold. Yuta seems to wind up on the worse side of these exchanges, spending many painful moments locked in the Octopus’ grasp. Gresham doing everything he can to work over Yuta’s arm and shoulder. Every time Yuta seems to escape, Gresham locks that arm up again. Yuta finally battles back, hitting a few dropkicks and getting a near fall on a top-rope cross body. They start trading harder shots, with Yuta starting to work over Gresham’s knee whenever possible. Pin reversals lead to both men tumbling around the ring. They trade fast strikes for a near minute. Gresham almost wins off a bridged German. They go back and forth again until Yuta dropkicks Gresham’s knee and locks in a STF for the submission. This was an awesome wrestling match.

Post-match, Stokely Hathaway runs Gresham down on the microphone. He says he was going to fire Gresham from the Dream Team but instead, he wants to teach him some lessons. Maxwell beating on Grace earlier was lesson one.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

Match 8: Doom Patrol (Chris Dickinson & Jaka) vs OvE (Dave & Jake Christ)

A double dive to start the fight. The brawl stays on the outside, with Dickinson thrown on the merch table and ring apron. Jaka holds his own against the Crist brothers until Dickinson recovers. Near fall off a Jaka splash from the heavens. Lots of big double team moves here. Jaka almost taken out with a suplex/powerbomb combo. Dickinson almost out with a electric chair/stunner combo. Jaka gets back in the ring and they take out Jake with an electric chair chokeslam. This was a sprint but a lot of fun while it lasted.

Post-match, Amityville Project hits the ring for a beat down, which brings EYFBO running. Amityville takes off, leaving the estranged members of Team Pazuzu to stare each other down. Jaka & Dickinson offer EYFBO their Pazuzu knee pads back and we have a reunion. They hug and drink beer as the crowd cheers them on.

Winners: Doom Patrol

Main Event: Tracy Williams (c) vs Colt Cabana (for the Powerbomb TV Independent Wrestling Championship)

They trade holds to start, Cabana being the cocky challenger. He lures Williams into a few holds, who at one point escapes by biting the ropes to force a break. Cabana lays in some loud double chops. Williams pays it back and adds a bludgeoning clothesline. Cabana starting to wear down. Tracy catches a leapfrog attempt, slamming Colt back down and nearly getting the pin on a schoolboy. Cabana gets mad, laying out With a fallaway slam across the top ropes. Several near submissions with a reverse crab. Williams reversed Cabana into a piledriver. Colt refuses to tap to a deep cross face but a second piledriver ends the match. This was a good match and way better than the comedy fare Beyond has seen from Cabana in the past.

Winner (and still champion): Tracy Williams.

After the match, Cabana says that he’s preparing for a NWA world title match in Shanghai. He wanted to take the Powerbomb belt with him but Tracy is a hell of a wrestling and deserves to hold that belt.

This was a pretty good show from Beyond, filmed for Powerbomb TV On-Demand. 9 matches, all pretty tight with lots of story telling in a really nice venue for their aesthetic. Beyond is running a WWR show in Worcester next week and they are preparing for their second year on the WWN Roster of events for Wrestlemania week in New Orleans.