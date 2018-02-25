Beyond Wrestling ‘Abbondanza’ 2.25.18 Results

– Beyond Wrestling held their “Abbondanza” show from Worcester, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon. Results are below, per PWInsider:

Powerbomb.tv Preshow

Match 1: Da Hoodz (Kris Pyro & Davey Cash) vs Cam Zagami & “Kingpin” Brian Milonas

Zagami runs the Hoodz down on the mic, sending them out hot. Cam takes a lot of unintentional offense from his own partner. Milonas finally takes control, giving Cash a ton of heat. Da Hoodz make a comeback but they isolate and crush Pyro for the pin. Good solid tag to kick off the show.

Winners: Cam Zagami & Brian Milonas

Match 2: “The American Destroyer” Mikey Webb vs “Cold Steel” Chuck O’Neill

A cocky and confident Chuck O’Neill beats the heck out of Mikey Webb for the first half of this match. Webb fights back, getting a couple near falls off a codebreaker and a corner DVD. Chuck’s back blows up in a bad-looking bruise after that spot. Chuck reverses Webb’s springboard and locks in a rear-naked choke. Webb passes out and that’s the match.

Winner: Chuck O’Neill

Match 3: Connor Braxton vs “All Good” Anthony Greene

Braxton is a graduate of Seth Rollins’ Black & Brave Wrestling School. Since this is his Beyond debut, he proclaims himself undefeated. Greene is an all good “retrosexual” so he gives Braxton a matching fanny pack to wear. They start the match charging into each other’s packs. Braxton finally throws the pack down in defiance but Greene gets into his groove of 80-90’s reference comedy wrestling, almost getting the pin off of a “Who Ya Gonna Call” facebuster. Braxton tires of the silliness and we start getting into the action. Decent back and forth until Braxton misses a splash and Greene capitalizes with a 450 splash. This was a weird debut for the newcomer.

Winner: Anthony Greene

Match 4: KTB (Kyle the Beast) vs “Shred God” Brandon Watts

A classic matchup. KTB brings the power and Watts tries to stay ahead of it with his quickness. Kyle stays on top for most of this but Watts gets a near fall off a top role fameasser. KTB deadlifts Watts from the apron for a top rope suplex. Watts with a back stabber. KTB with a chicken wing facebuster. KTB finally catches a Watts splash attempt into a world’s strongest slam and a lionsault for the win. Good match.

Winner: KTB

Main Card

Match 1: Doom Patrol (Chris Dickinson & Jaka) vs Janelope (Joey Janela & Penelope Ford) (Tornado Rules)

This is chaos. Jaka and Dickinson try to keep Ford out of the match so they can focus on double-teaming Janela. Joey gets a cane to the crotch. Penelope get double-chokeslammed. Janela eats a Van Daminator while crotches on the ropes. Janelope fights back, getting a near fall with a doomsday device on Dickinson. Total Elimination on Janela. White Russian leg sweep on Penelope. They finally isolate Dickinson and Penelope gets the pin with a roll up. This was crazy, lot of big ECW throwback moves.

Winner: Janelope

Dickinson gets on the mic and puts over Penelope Ford.

Match 2: Josh Briggs vs DJZ

This goes immediately into the crowd, with Briggs getting the better of DJZ. Back in the ring, DJZ starts to kick up the high-flying offense to keep the heat on Briggs. Josh powers through, hitting a huge tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and powerslam for a near fall. Briggs whiffs a moonsault and DJZ capitalizes with a spike piledriver. DJZ attempts a 450 but gets caught into a chokeslam lumbar check combo for the win. This was fun.

Winner: Josh Briggs

Match 3: Team PAWG (Jordynne Grace & Lufisto) vs Beaver Boys (John Silver and Alex Reynolds)

PAWG attacks the boys during their entrance but it backfires, with Silver backdropping Grace on the apron. They go to work on Lufisto. They work effectively to keep Grace from getting back to the apron. This goes a while until Lufisto finally tags out. PAWG takes control, tossing Silver and hitting Reynolds with their double hip-crusher for the win.

Winner: Team PAWG

Match 4: Pull-It Club (Massage NV & Johnny C**kstrong) vs Supercop Dick Justice, Shockwave the Robot & Orange Cassidy)

We have massage guys, a man with a powerful crotch, a cop, a robot and whatever Orange Cassidy’s deal is (lackadaisical, I guess). Dick Justice’s invisible finger gun is announced as banned from the match. You know what happens here. VSK is knocked out after an oil slide into the metal crotch of Shockwave the robot. Shockwave short circuits by way of Orange’s juice attack. Shockwave reboots and KO’s everyone in a murderous robot rage, including his own partners. Ref Quinn calls for the bell after Shockwave refuses to stop kicking C**kstrong in the crotch. This crowd is really really really into Shockwave the robot.

Winner: NO CONTEST.

Match 5: Nick Gage vs Ricky Shane Page (20,000 thumbtacks match for the GCW title)

Jesus. Gage blasts Page with a pair of brutal unprotected trash can shots to the head to kick this off. Brutal. The tacks come out. Gage resorts to stuffing Page’s mouth full of tacks and kicking him at several points, sending mouthfuls of tacks into the crowd. RSP side slams Gage through a pair of chairs. Blood and tacks everywhere. Gage almost puts him away with a top rope suplex into a falcon arrow. A series of piledrivers and powerbombs can’t put the challenger away, who returns with a tombstone. RSP with a choke breaker but Gage no-sells and delivers one of his own for the win.

Winner and still GCW Champion: Nick Gage

Understandably, we have to go to an intermission right now to clean up all these tacks.

(Intermission)

Match 6: Amityville Project (Dan Barry, Mike Verna, Ryan Galeone & Rex Lawless) vs The Outlaws (Viking War Party & The Hooligans)

There’s fighting everywhere for this one for the first several minutes. The Outlaws eventually get Dan Barry isolated for an octotuple axe handle. Back to the outside, Amityville with a series of dives. Dan Barry finally gets the pin on Alex of the VWP to conclude the chaos in Amityvillle’s favor.

Winner: The Amityville Project

Match 7: Wheeler Yuta vs Maxwell Jacob Friedman (Tournament for Tomorrow Final Match)

The TFT this year has been rife with injury and replacement but we’re back to the original final match from a few months ago. MJF refuses to start the match until the crowd quiets down. When it does, these two just go for it. Several minutes of chain wrestling and tight sequences to open. MJF takes a breather because he’s sweating and takes control of Yuta. Wheeler battled back, forcing MJF to take a powder but gets dove on instead. MJF with a near fall on a spinout DVD. Yuta hits a Michenoku driver, causing a ref bump. MJF grabs a trash can and blasts Yuta with a tombstone on it. Ref Quinn comes back slow enough that Wheeler can still kick out at a long 2. Yuta comebacks in a rage and almost puts out MJF with a flurry of strikes. They double clothesline and struggle to their feet. A desperate MJF hits a series of high-impact offense, working over Yuta’s hand. Yuta goes to work on MJF’s knee and they trade close submissions and reversals. Yuta finally gets the submission off a STF to win the Tournament for Tomorrow! This was awesome. These guys have excellent chemistry and this was another great match in a series of great matches.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

Post-match, MJF decks ref Quinn but uncharacteristically congratulates Yuta on the win.

Match 8: LAX (Santana & Ortiz) vs American Strong (Jay Freddie & Rory Gulak)

Santana and Gulak trade some offense to start before American String starts to work over Ortiz as a tandem, keeping Santana away as much as possible. Ortiz tags out but American Strong seems to have LAX’s number, out tag-teaming these tag specialists. Ortiz finally gets the hot tag, dumps Freddie and LAX starts going house on Gulak. The fight spills to the outside, allowing American Strong to hit a couple dives. LAX gets a near fall after one of Ortiz’s planking splashes. American Strong almost closes it out with a PK/Shining Wizard combo to Santana. LAX finally puts Gulak away with a powerbomb/cutter combo. This was fun.

Winner: LAX

After the match, the Amityville Project hits the ring to attack LAX. Doom Patrol out to the rescue. They tease a Team Pazuzu reunion but Doom Patrol leaves the ring before it comes to hugs or more fighting.

Match 9: Jonathan Gresham (with Stokely Hathaway and MJF) vs Martin Stone vs Tracy Williams (Elimination 3-way for the Powerbomb TV Independent Wrestling Championship)

A brief feeling out and they trade a series of chained submissions. Stone takes over with strikes and stomps, working over Williams and Gresham’s hands. Gresham is doing great heel work, avoiding the fight and encouraging Williams and Stone to fight each other. Hot sauce accidentally spears the Guvenour and gets posted by Gresham. A distraction by Dream Team members MJF and Stokely Hathaway allows Gresham to dodge a visual tap down and clubs Stone with the belt to win the first fall.

Williams hits the ring and goes toe-to-toe with the Octopus. They trade submissions, working over the legs. Gresham traps Williams in a figure-four and rolls, dropping to the outside and nearly getting the count-out win. Gresham goes to hit Tracy with the belt, and low blows him instead, with the ref distracted. Williams almost wins with a piledriver but Gresham’s foot flops onto the bottom rope. Stokely gets ejected for pulling the ref’s leg after a second Williams piledriver. MJF passes the belt for another shot but that’s not enough to put Hot Sauce away. Tracy Williams kicks MJF down on the outside and gets the tap on Gresham with a cross face. New champ!

Winner (and new champion): Tracy Williams

Post-match, the Dream Team explodes as MJF slaps Gresham to the canvas and leaves with Stokely Hathaway.

This was a fun show with a great second half. Yuta/MJF was awesome and The main event worth checking out on the Powerbomb TV replay.