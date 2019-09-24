wrestling
Beyond Wrestling All Hands On Deck Results (9/22)
– Here are results from Beyond Wrestling’s All Hands on Deck event, which featured MJF’s final Independent match.
– Alex Reynolds def. Kris Statlander
– Nick Gage & Thomas Santell def. The Creatures Of The Deep (Cajun Crawdad & Merlok)
– Christian Casanova (w/ Cam Zagami) def. Alex Zayne
– Erick Stevens def. KTB
– Shark Boy & Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) def. Anthony Greene & The Platinum Hunnies (Angel Sinclair & Ava Everett)
– Kimber Lee def. John Silver
– IWTV Independent Wrestling Title Three Way Match: Warhorse (c) def. DL Hurst and Wheeler Yuta
– Team Tremendous (Bill Carr & Dan Barry) def. Bear Country (Bear Beefcake & Bear Bronson)
– Chris Dickinson def. Kenn Doane (w/Cam Zagami & Christian Casanova)
– Josh Briggs def. Maxwell Jacob Friedman
The final independent wrestling introduction of @The_MJF for @beyondwrestling – it’ll be on on demand on @indiewrestling soon. pic.twitter.com/jJtRXFHjMZ
— Paul Crockett (@HelloCrockett) September 22, 2019
2/3 @beyondwrestling #AllHandsOnDeck @retroag & The Platinum Hunnies ( @AvaEverett_ & @Angel_Sinclair_ ) vs @SharkBoyNet & The Sea Stars ( @ashley__vox & @DelmiExo ) pic.twitter.com/ImTdnSEnWB
— Grenwail (@grenwail) September 24, 2019
@JPWarHorse, @indiewrestling CHAMPION, RULING @dl_wrestles'S ASS ON THE BEACH AT @beyondwrestling #ALLHANDSONDECK
HOPE TO SEE YOU AT #UNCHARTEDTERRITORY #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/uWnR0o8txm
— RJ Gallo – ライアンギャロ (@Rhowdy17) September 24, 2019
I had the pleasure of being ***this*** close to witness @Kill4nova get Crunchwrapped™ by @AlexZayne yesterday on the beach at @beyondwrestling #AllHandsOnDeck
Tacos on me next time, Alex!!! pic.twitter.com/mxXBR9c7Gf
— RJ Gallo – ライアンギャロ (@Rhowdy17) September 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Bringing Terry Gordy in as The Executioner, Whether It Was a Mistake To Do So
- Eric Bischoff Speculates on Why Kevin Sullivan Hasn’t Booked for Wrestling Since WCW
- Bruce Prichard on WWE Considering Downsizing to a Regional Promotion During 1990s
- Fans Angry With FOX Sports Broadcaster Comparing Rey Mysterio to Jack Black’s Nacho Libre