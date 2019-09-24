Beyond Wrestling All Hands On Deck Results (9/22)

– Here are results from Beyond Wrestling’s All Hands on Deck event, which featured MJF’s final Independent match.

– Alex Reynolds def. Kris Statlander

– Nick Gage & Thomas Santell def. The Creatures Of The Deep (Cajun Crawdad & Merlok)

– Christian Casanova (w/ Cam Zagami) def. Alex Zayne

– Erick Stevens def. KTB

– Shark Boy & Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) def. Anthony Greene & The Platinum Hunnies (Angel Sinclair & Ava Everett)

– Kimber Lee def. John Silver

– IWTV Independent Wrestling Title Three Way Match: Warhorse (c) def. DL Hurst and Wheeler Yuta

– Team Tremendous (Bill Carr & Dan Barry) def. Bear Country (Bear Beefcake & Bear Bronson)

– Chris Dickinson def. Kenn Doane (w/Cam Zagami & Christian Casanova)

– Josh Briggs def. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

The final independent wrestling introduction of @The_MJF for @beyondwrestling – it’ll be on on demand on @indiewrestling soon. pic.twitter.com/jJtRXFHjMZ — Paul Crockett (@HelloCrockett) September 22, 2019