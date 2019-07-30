– Beyond Wrestling held their Americanrana event from Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT on July 28.

* Leyla Hirsch defeats DL Hurst in a dark match.

* Alex Reynolds defeats John Silver

* Bear Country (Bear Beefcake & Bear Bronson) defeat EYFBO (Angel Ortiz & Mike Draztik)

* Chuck O’Neil defeats Wheeler YUTA

* Feast Championship Wrestling Title Ladder Match: Solo Darling defeats Cheeseburger (c) and Alex Zayne and Anthony Greene and Johnny Cockstrong and Kikutaro and Kobe Durst and Marko Stunt and Puf and Swoggle

* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeat The Butcher And The Blade (Andy Williams & Pepper Parks)

* IndependentWrestling.tv Title Match: Orange Cassidy (c) defeats RD Evans

* Nick Gage & Thomas Santell defeat Bryan Alvarez & Tom Lawlor

* Chris Dickinson defeats Daisuke Sekimoto

* Steel Cage Match: Kris Statlander defeats Kimber Lee

* 60 Minute Iron Man Match: Joey Janela defeats David Starr