Beyond Wrestling Americanrana Results (7/28/19): Janela vs. Starr In An Iron Man Match
– Beyond Wrestling held their Americanrana event from Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT on July 28.
* Leyla Hirsch defeats DL Hurst in a dark match.
* Alex Reynolds defeats John Silver
* Bear Country (Bear Beefcake & Bear Bronson) defeat EYFBO (Angel Ortiz & Mike Draztik)
* Chuck O’Neil defeats Wheeler YUTA
* Feast Championship Wrestling Title Ladder Match: Solo Darling defeats Cheeseburger (c) and Alex Zayne and Anthony Greene and Johnny Cockstrong and Kikutaro and Kobe Durst and Marko Stunt and Puf and Swoggle
* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeat The Butcher And The Blade (Andy Williams & Pepper Parks)
* IndependentWrestling.tv Title Match: Orange Cassidy (c) defeats RD Evans
* Nick Gage & Thomas Santell defeat Bryan Alvarez & Tom Lawlor
* Chris Dickinson defeats Daisuke Sekimoto
* Steel Cage Match: Kris Statlander defeats Kimber Lee
* 60 Minute Iron Man Match: Joey Janela defeats David Starr
