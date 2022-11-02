Beyond Wrestling and Kenn Doanne Open New Wrestling School

Beyond Wrestling and Kenn Doane have announced that they are opening a new wrestling school in New England. The school will be called the Beyond Institute of Pro Wrestling. The announcement reads:

BREAKING: @kenndoane & @beyondwrestling partner to launch the Beyond Institute Of Pro Wrestling in January of 2023! Trained by Killer Kowalski, Kenn is a veteran of over 2 decades with years of experience competing on live weekly wrestling programs including #UnchartedTerritory. The final piece of the puzzle. Imagine starting your training at @BIOProWrestling, debuting at weekly @WrestlingOpen shows, graduating to monthly @beyondwrestling events, catching the eye of an @indiewrestling partner promotion, and then? Our track record speaks for itself.”

