Beyond Wrestling Announces Event For April 5 In Tampa, Season 3 Of Uncharted Territory

Beyond Wrestling has announced that its weekly show Uncharted Territory will return for a third season on IWTV on April 30. They’ve also announced a show in Tampa for April 5. The announcement reads:

Last year, Beyond Wrestling kicked off the month of April with the debut of their critically acclaimed weekly series Uncharted Territory. This year the promotion is taking it to another level, announcing today that they are coming to Tampa, Florida on Sunday, April 5 at 8pm ET at the 81Bay Brewing Company and will be closing out the month on Thursday, April 30 at The White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts with Episode One of Uncharted Territory, Season Three. Both the Tampa event and Uncharted Territory, Season Three will stream live exclusively on IWTV.

The announcement’s came at the conclusion of the promotion’s Beyond Championship Wrestling event which streamed live today on FITE.TV from Melrose, Massachusetts.

Already announced for the April 5 event in Tampa:

Jonathan Gresham vs Daniel Makabe

Bear Country

Jordynne Grace

Kylie Rae

David Starr

You can purchase tickets for Beyond Wrestling’s April 5 show in Tampa here.