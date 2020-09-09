wrestling / News

Beyond Wrestling Announces Live Special on IWTV This Month

September 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beyond Wrestling

Beyond Wrestling is making their return to IWTV later this month with a live streaming special. The company announced that it will have a special on September 20th that will stream live, as you can see below:

“BREAKING: Beyond Wrestling returns to @indiewrestling for a LIVE streaming special on Sunday afternoon, September 20th sponsored by https://ShopIWTV.com! The goal of this card is to feature wrestlers that haven’t had a chance to compete for us since the start of the pandemic.”

IWTV announced earlier this week that they had launched their Apple TV app.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Beyond Wrestling, IWTV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading