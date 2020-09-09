Beyond Wrestling Announces Live Special on IWTV This Month

Beyond Wrestling is making their return to IWTV later this month with a live streaming special. The company announced that it will have a special on September 20th that will stream live, as you can see below:

“BREAKING: Beyond Wrestling returns to @indiewrestling for a LIVE streaming special on Sunday afternoon, September 20th sponsored by https://ShopIWTV.com! The goal of this card is to feature wrestlers that haven’t had a chance to compete for us since the start of the pandemic.”

BREAKING: Beyond Wrestling returns to @indiewrestling for a LIVE streaming special on Sunday afternoon, September 20th sponsored by https://t.co/NaoSXOCj0C! The goal of this card is to feature wrestlers that haven't had a chance to compete for us since the start of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Ugg4X6oKRn — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) September 9, 2020

IWTV announced earlier this week that they had launched their Apple TV app.