Beyond Wrestling Announces Live Special on IWTV This Month
Beyond Wrestling is making their return to IWTV later this month with a live streaming special. The company announced that it will have a special on September 20th that will stream live, as you can see below:
“BREAKING: Beyond Wrestling returns to @indiewrestling for a LIVE streaming special on Sunday afternoon, September 20th sponsored by https://ShopIWTV.com! The goal of this card is to feature wrestlers that haven’t had a chance to compete for us since the start of the pandemic.”
BREAKING: Beyond Wrestling returns to @indiewrestling for a LIVE streaming special on Sunday afternoon, September 20th sponsored by https://t.co/NaoSXOCj0C!
The goal of this card is to feature wrestlers that haven't had a chance to compete for us since the start of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Ugg4X6oKRn
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) September 9, 2020
IWTV announced earlier this week that they had launched their Apple TV app.
