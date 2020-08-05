wrestling / News

Beyond Wrestling Announces New Jersey Event For Later This Month

August 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Beyond Wrestling

Beyond Wrestling has announced that they will hold a live event on August 23 in Atlantic City, New Jersey at 1 PM ET. It will be streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV. Masks will be required and seating will be spaced to follow social distancing guidelines. Those who attend will have their temperatures taken before they are let in. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

