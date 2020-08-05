Beyond Wrestling Announces New Jersey Event For Later This Month

Beyond Wrestling has announced that they will hold a live event on August 23 in Atlantic City, New Jersey at 1 PM ET. It will be streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV. Masks will be required and seating will be spaced to follow social distancing guidelines. Those who attend will have their temperatures taken before they are let in. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

BREAKING: Beyond Wrestling returns to Atlantic City, NJ on Sunday, August 23 streaming live on @indiewrestling starting at 1pm ET!

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, August 6 at 8pm ET but you can email [email protected] for exclusive online presale to get the best seats.

— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) August 5, 2020