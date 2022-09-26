Beyond Wrestling Bish At The Beach Complete Results 09.25.2022

The Bish At The Beach event was held by Beyond Wrestling in Westerly, RI on September 25, 2022. You can find the full results and a few highlights (per PWInsider) below.

*LMK & Teddy Goodz def. Locked And Loaded (50 Cal & Dan Barry)

*Tristian Thai def. Dezmond Cole

*The Hispanic Mechanics & Clara Carreras def. Andy Brown, Brooke Valentine & Eel O’Neal

*Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) def. Rex Lawless & Ryan Galeone

*Ray Jaz def. Fancy Ryan Clancy

*Miracle Ones (Dustin Waller, Ichiban & Kylon King) def. Waves & Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) & Willow Nightingale

*Masha Slamovich def. Trish Adora

*Tyree Taylor def. ‘Big Beef’ Gnarls Garvin

*Channing Thomas def. The Tender Weapon

*Shook Crew (Bryce Donovan & Bobby Orlando) def. Alec Price & Becca