wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Bish At The Beach Complete Results 09.25.2022
The Bish At The Beach event was held by Beyond Wrestling in Westerly, RI on September 25, 2022. You can find the full results and a few highlights (per PWInsider) below.
*LMK & Teddy Goodz def. Locked And Loaded (50 Cal & Dan Barry)
*Tristian Thai def. Dezmond Cole
*The Hispanic Mechanics & Clara Carreras def. Andy Brown, Brooke Valentine & Eel O’Neal
*Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) def. Rex Lawless & Ryan Galeone
*Ray Jaz def. Fancy Ryan Clancy
*Miracle Ones (Dustin Waller, Ichiban & Kylon King) def. Waves & Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) & Willow Nightingale
*Masha Slamovich def. Trish Adora
*Tyree Taylor def. ‘Big Beef’ Gnarls Garvin
*Channing Thomas def. The Tender Weapon
*Shook Crew (Bryce Donovan & Bobby Orlando) def. Alec Price & Becca
So a seagull just came and attacked @jay007rubes and took a dump on the ring until @sbakabella ran in to fight it. #BishAtTheBeach @beyondwrestling pic.twitter.com/Q7uRPlzpg5
— Adam Cardoza a.k.a. (@juliusblaise) September 25, 2022
From the main event match – @ThePrizeCityOG & @b3cca4ever v. @TheBobbyOrlando & @BryceDShook
From @beyondwrestling #BishAtTheBeach pic.twitter.com/5KDPO5K3nk
— Jon Washer (@JWasherBeyond) September 26, 2022
Miracle ones killed it yesterday #BishAtTheBeach pic.twitter.com/v7O0ls3WH4
— Andrew Richard (@Darklands729) September 26, 2022
