Beyond Wrestling Cancels November Event, Will Not Schedule Any Further Live Events for 2020

– The official Twitter account for Beyond Wrestling announced the promotion is cancelling the previously scheduled event set for Sunday, November 8 in Atlantic City. Additionally, Beyond is not scheduling any further live events for the rest of the year. You can read the announcement below.

When a Twitter user commented on Beyond possibly going away this year, the account responded that the promotion still exits now in terms of merchandise, the company YouTube channel, and the past events streaming on Independent Wrestling.TV. Additionally, Beyond is still planning on future events.

After much deliberation I've decided to cancel our upcoming #TFT2020 event originally scheduled for Sunday, 11/8 in Atlantic City. Refunds will be handled automatically within the next few days. We will not be scheduling any more live events for the rest of 2020. Stay safe. ✌️ — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) October 26, 2020

I've had a number of lineup changes and refund requests due to COVID concerns. The closer we get to the finish line, the tougher it becomes to find a suitable substitution when we want everyone to test negative before the event. — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) October 26, 2020