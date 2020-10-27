wrestling / News

Beyond Wrestling Cancels November Event, Will Not Schedule Any Further Live Events for 2020

October 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Beyond Wrestling

– The official Twitter account for Beyond Wrestling announced the promotion is cancelling the previously scheduled event set for Sunday, November 8 in Atlantic City. Additionally, Beyond is not scheduling any further live events for the rest of the year. You can read the announcement below.

When a Twitter user commented on Beyond possibly going away this year, the account responded that the promotion still exits now in terms of merchandise, the company YouTube channel, and the past events streaming on Independent Wrestling.TV. Additionally, Beyond is still planning on future events.

