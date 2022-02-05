wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Day 91 Results 2.04.22: Biff Busick’s First Post-WWE Match
– Beyond Wrestling held its Day 91 evet yesterday at Fete Music in Providence, Rhode Island. Former WWE Superstar Biff Busick, aka Oney Lorcan, returned to the ring for his first post-WWE match against Slade. The event was streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results from the Beyond Wrestling event, courtesy of Fightful:
* Whatever It Takes (Mark Sterling & VSK) beat Love Doug & The Romantic Touch.
* Matt Makowski (w/ Travis Huckabee) beat Anthony Greene.
* Rex Lawless & Willow Nightingale beat The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan).
* Alec Price beat Marcus Mathers.
* The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch & Vincent) (w/ Vita VonStarr) beat Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) & Teddy Goodz (w/ LMK).
* Impact Digital Media Championship: Matt Cardona (c) beat Rickey Shane Page.
* Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) beat Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) and Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) and The.Air.Show (Mach10 & Razerwyng).
* The Foundation (Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams) & Wheeler YUTA beat The Kings Of The District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade).
* Masha Slamovich beat LuFisto.
* No DQ Match: Biff Busick beat Slade.
MATCH 1: @MarkSterlingEsq & @isThatVsK vs. @LoveDoug_ & Romantic Touch.
Stream #Day91 live right now on @indiewrestling & @FiteTV!https://t.co/FgyjtmN3NJ https://t.co/Ghb86wTgtL pic.twitter.com/VjTPEpueIP
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) February 5, 2022
MATCH 2: The returning @alternative_ag vs. @TheMattMakowski with @travis_huckabee
Stream #Day91 live right now on @indiewrestling & @FiteTV!https://t.co/FgyjtmN3NJ – https://t.co/Ghb86wTgtL pic.twitter.com/VHO03Z9wd5
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) February 5, 2022
Successfully defended the @impactwrestling Digital Media World Championship tonight against @RickeyShanePage at @beyondwrestling!
Thanks @marksterlingesq & @isThatVsK for saving me from RSP’s sneak attack after the match! pic.twitter.com/8V2ZEsiiVd
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 5, 2022
CHECK OUT MY FIRST MATCH BACK VS. @Rikers0 @beyondwrestling #Day91 VOD on @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/KFxXgET1AP
— BIFF Busick (@_starDESTROYER) February 5, 2022
