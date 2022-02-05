Beyond Wrestling Day 91 Results 2.04.22: Biff Busick’s First Post-WWE Match

– Beyond Wrestling held its Day 91 evet yesterday at Fete Music in Providence, Rhode Island. Former WWE Superstar Biff Busick, aka Oney Lorcan, returned to the ring for his first post-WWE match against Slade. The event was streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results from the Beyond Wrestling event, courtesy of Fightful:

* Whatever It Takes (Mark Sterling & VSK) beat Love Doug & The Romantic Touch.

* Matt Makowski (w/ Travis Huckabee) beat Anthony Greene.

* Rex Lawless & Willow Nightingale beat The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan).

* Alec Price beat Marcus Mathers.

* The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch & Vincent) (w/ Vita VonStarr) beat Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) & Teddy Goodz (w/ LMK).

* Impact Digital Media Championship: Matt Cardona (c) beat Rickey Shane Page.

* Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) beat Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) and Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) and The.Air.Show (Mach10 & Razerwyng).

* The Foundation (Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams) & Wheeler YUTA beat The Kings Of The District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade).

* Masha Slamovich beat LuFisto.

* No DQ Match: Biff Busick beat Slade.