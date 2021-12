Beyond Wrestling Fete Forever Results: Alex Shelley Defeats Ruby Soho

Beyond Wrestling held their event ‘Fete Forever’ last night at Fete Music in Providence, Rhode Island, streaming on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Pre-Show: Aaron Rourke def. Teddy Goodz

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) def. Ruby Soho

* Megan Bayne def. Tasha Steelz

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) def. Whatever It Takes (Mark Sterling & VSK)

* Masha Slamovich def. Kimber Lee by DQ

* Wheeler YUTA def. Tracy Williams

* No DQ: Rickey Shane Page def. Slade

* Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) def. Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) and The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) and The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan)

* Willow Nightingale def. Max The Impaler

* Alec Price def. Blake Christian

* No DQ: Dutch def. Dan Barry